Man hit several times in daytime shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Melvid Court, according to Raleigh police.

The victim, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

There are several apartment buildings along Melvid Court, which is near the intersection of Poole Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said they did not have any suspect information. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.