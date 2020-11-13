Man wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was wounded in a shooting in east Raleigh Thursday night, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. along the 1800 block of North New Hope Road. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a news release said.
Police are investigating. No additional information was released.
