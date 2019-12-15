Man seriously wounded in Raleigh shooting, police say

Raleigh police at the scene Saturday night. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 7:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street, which is off North Raleigh Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police said the man suffered “serious” injuries and that his injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now