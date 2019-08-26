Man wounded in shooting at north Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot at a north Raleigh home on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Neuse Wood Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The wounded man was taken to WakeMed for treatment, according to police.

One neighbor told CBS 17 that she heard six to eight gunshots.

Police said they’re looking for two suspects, but only have a vague description of them.

The area is a neighborhood north of Interstate 540 and east of U.S. 1 near Perry Creek Road.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

Photo by Michael Hyland/CBS 17

