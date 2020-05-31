Man wounded in shooting in downtown Raleigh following protests

Police at the scene of the downtown Raleigh shooting early Sunday. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a shooting that happened downtown hours after peaceful protests ended Saturday night.

The protests later turned into looting and vandalism in downtown Raleigh with widespread damage to stores and restaurants in downtown.

The shooting was reported just before 2:10 a.m. at the corner of South Blount and East Martin streets, which is at the intersection of the Skyhouse high-rise apartments.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The man was taken to WakeMed but his condition was not available from police.

Officials said police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

