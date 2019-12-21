Man wounded in shooting in northeast Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting in northeast Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. at 8216 Wynewood Court, which is a neighborhood off Penny Creek Road east of U.S. 1 and north of Interstate 540, police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Raleigh police.

No one was in custody, but police said they are still investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

No other details were released by authorities.

