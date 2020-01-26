Man wounded in shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Marshlane Way, according to Raleigh police.

A man was wounded in the shooting and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Police said the man suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word late Saturday night about possible suspects. The area is east of the intersection of Rock Quarry and Barwell roads.

No other information was released by police.

