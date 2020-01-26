Man wounded in shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night, police said.
The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Marshlane Way, according to Raleigh police.
A man was wounded in the shooting and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Police said the man suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no word late Saturday night about possible suspects. The area is east of the intersection of Rock Quarry and Barwell roads.
No other information was released by police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in helicopter crash in Calif., reports say
- North Carolina well-represented at 62nd Grammy Awards
- Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 potential cases of coronavirus
- Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at South Carolina lounge
- Wilkes scores 19 points as No. 5 Florida St. edges Notre Dame 85-84
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now