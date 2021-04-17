Man wounded in shooting in south Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting in south Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Trailside Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The man told police he was standing outside his apartment when he was hit by gunfire, officers said.

Police said they do not have any suspect information because the man said he did not see where the gunshot came from.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police said they believe are non-life-threatening wounds.

The area is about a block from where a shooting happened a week ago.

A man was wounded in a shooting on April 10 in the 700 block of Peterson Street.