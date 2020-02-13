Manhunt results in arrest of man suspected in murder outside Raleigh store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators, following a 12-hour manhunt, arrested the man suspected in a deadly shooting Wednesday night at the Carolina Open Air Market, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez, 32, is charged with murder. Investigators believe a physical altercation outside the store, located at 6400 Poole Rd., between him and 31-year-old Joseph Brooks Lee ended with Rodriguez shooting Lee once.

Lee was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries, the release said.

The store’s clerk told CBS 17 after the shooting that Rodriguez was a regular customer.

Rodriguez is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now