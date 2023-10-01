RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A manhunt is underway in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon after a man was stabbed in the chest, Raleigh police said.

The stabbing was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 214 South Blount St., which is on the western side of Moore Square, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A man was found by officers with at least one stab wound in his upper chest. Raleigh police said the victim lost a significant amount of blood.

The victim was still conscious when he was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Police said the stabbing likely took place nearby.

Officers in the area are still searching for the suspect as of 1:30 p.m.

No other information was available. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.