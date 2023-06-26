CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department has a new officer and this one is a huge fan of playing with tennis balls and getting belly rubs.

Cary police recently welcomed K-9 Dakota who joined the department’s K-9 Unit.

“Right when she gets in the car, she does understand that she’s going to work– it’s a little more serious,” said Dakota’s handler, Officer Michael Herrell.

Sgt. Seth Everett, who has helped train several of K-9 officers within the department for several years, said he noticed Herrell and the three-year-old Belgian Malinois were a perfect fit. He said Dakota has a lot of energy and Herrell is even keel—the two have a balance.

Everett added, “We went through a lot of dogs before we found her. And then we have to get through the training. There’s a lot that goes into this, a lot of hours that these guys do on their days off, and then getting on the road and applying that all together… it can be a lot.”

After fulfilling 16 weeks of extensive training, Dakota and Herrell have gotten to work. Everett said the K-9 will be a huge asset to the community where she will be able to help track, apprehend suspects, search buildings, detect illegal narcotics and keep officers safe. He added, “What we’re able to do now is give the town almost 24-hour coverage.” Everett said it’s something the department’s K-9 unit hasn’t been able to do before. Dakota is now one of five K-9 officers with the police department.

Herrell said he’s dreamed of working with the K-9 unit since high school. Every day, Herrell said he comes to work knowing one thing and added, “You build a special bond with the dog and they told me since day one that the dog could potentially save your life one day, and I don’t take that for granted.”

While the dog may be man’s best friend, Dakota is also there to protect and serve her community.

“I’ve only had her for 5 or 6 months and we’re extremely close,” said Herrell. He added, “I can 100% know she’s going to have my back and when I need her, she’ll be there.”