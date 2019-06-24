Man’s death in Raleigh earlier this month was homicide, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 84-year-old man whose body was discovered earlier this month was killed in a homicide, Raleigh police said Monday

Benjamin Franklin Merritt was found dead around 5 p.m. on June 13, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Evers Drive for a welfare call, police said.

“Upon their arrival, the officers located an adult male who was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel,” the news release said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

