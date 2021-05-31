Many across the Triangle travel by plane, train and car for Memorial Day holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — By plane, train and automobile, people traveled in and out of the Triangle this Memorial Day.

People were greeted by a packed RDU Airport but say COVID-19 guidelines were still top of mind in the airport and on their plane.

“I just went to New York to see my family and now I’m back. It was a full flight but everyone wore their mask and it was very comfortable,” said Jared Blau, a Durham resident.

Raleigh police responded to a deadly collision on Gorman Street earlier in the day — the cause is still under investigation.

Those hitting the roads were concerned about car wrecks and people driving under the influence as more people get back to traveling and partying following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m an active duty Marine so the concern for that is high. So it’s my job and the others out there to try to avoid that and protect all the other families on the road during this holiday travel,” said Alonzo Jackson, who is visiting Raleigh.

Many people even traveled by train, saying they’re happy travel options are once again available to reunite them with families.

CBS 17 did ask The North Carolina State Highway Patrol if they responded to an increase in car accidents and DUI’s over the holiday. They say because it is a holiday they won’t be able to get back to us about that until their offices reopen Tuesday.