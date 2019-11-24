Many attend lighting of Raleigh’s Christmas tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a little brighter in Raleigh after Saturday — as the city rings in holiday cheer — with the downtown Raleigh Christmas tree lighting celebration.

Saturday evening’s event featured music, food, and lots of hot chocolate for everyone. Of course, there were opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, himself.

CBS 17 spoke to one couple who has been coming to the event for more than 30 years.

“It’s very important that everybody show up and celebrate this occasion. And it’s not just a regular event — it’s very special,” said Raleigh resident Ramzi Tanas. “I love to come over here to see the tree lighting, and to celebrate Christmas, as well.”

The event also marked Nancy McFarlane’s final tree lighting event as mayor.

She did not run for re-election after serving for eight years.

