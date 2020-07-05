Many flock to Falls Lake on July 4th despite record COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after North Carolina hit a record high of COVID-19 cases, crowds of people gathered at Falls Lake to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re actually here camping, so we’ve been here for a couple of days,” said Kamu Mimy, who lives in Durham.

Cooking out and camping on the Fourth of July is a tradition for Mimy and her family. Mimy said she wasn’t going to let COVID-19 break up their annual tradition, so she came up with a system and set up where people can space out, stay safe and still enjoy the day.

“We have four tables, we have space in between, we have a hand washing station, we have a reminder for the children to sanitize,” she explained.

Others said they felt safe at the lake.

“Honestly, as long as I’m staying safe and as long as other people are too, I feel as though everything is at ease and normal,” said Dyani “Dzi” Inc, who’s also camping at Falls Lake.

CBS17 found other people celebrating while social distancing.

“We need to contain this and this is the best way of containing it, is by social distancing, wearing a mask and not mixing with people outside of your little pod,” said Rebecca Lilburn.

Park rangers said enforcing social distancing and the state’s mask policy is difficult due to the amount of people who were out.

