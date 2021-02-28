Many head to Glenwood South in Raleigh during 1st Saturday night of eased COVID-19 rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People were seen packed in the Glenwood Avenue area in Raleigh Saturday night.

The turnout at bars and restaurants came during the first weekend since Gov. Roy Cooper eased some COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

Raleigh police patrol cars were seen parked in the area. Some people were eager to enjoy the later curfew and alcohol sales.

“We’re just going around to as many bars as we can. I work in the ICU at UNC and I’m not really worried about it. I think everyone is doing what they can — wearing their mask washing their hands,” said Katie Downey, a Raleigh resident.

However, others remained cautious.

“I think it’s cool, but I also hope that bars are taking the responsibility themselves to be conscious of what kind of people they’re letting in and upholding the restrictions,” said Amy Azad, also of Raleigh.

Adam Heidrick of the Parliament bar along Glenwood Avenue came in early Saturday to properly sanitize and socially distance furniture before opening on what is typically the bar’s busiest night.

Being able to slowly reopen is a long-awaited blessing, Heidrick said.

“It’s not a big turnout necessarily because it can only be a certain amount of people, but at least it’s a step in the right direction. You know focusing on the safety of all our customers making sure they can have fun but do it safely,” said Heidrick, general manager of Parliament.

Bar owners said they paid extra attention to their capacity numbers to make sure they were in compliance with the rules.