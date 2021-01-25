Many in central NC begin receiving 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People are starting to get their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in central North Carolina. Many are due for the shots this week and next.

Along with a quick process, people receiving the vaccine at the UNC Friday Center liked knowing what’s next.

“Before we leave here, we have our appointment already for our second shot, and that’s wonderful,” said Roxanna Hunt who received her first vaccine dose Friday.

All UNC Health vaccine clinics make the second vaccine dose appointment during the first dosage.

Wake, Edgecombe and Durham County health departments are also doing the same.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose comes three weeks after. For Moderna, it’s one month later.

The CDC recommends people receive the second doses as close to that date as possible, but they can be administered up to four days early, and up to six weeks after the first dose.

“The state’s also mandated we are not to use second doses as first doses,” said Durham County health director Rod Jenkins. “We will endeavor to do all we can to honor your appointment.”

Duke Health officials said they are making 99% of second dose appointments during the check out process at the time they administer the vaccine.

In Orange County, they’re currently contacting people when it’s time to get their second dose. They said they’re going to switch over to making the second appointment during the first dosage.

Johnston County said they plan to hold drive-through events for people to get the second dose. Cape Fear Valley Health is not making appointments, but is instead telling people when to come back.

Health officials said the state withholds the second doses and ships them when they’re needed, so not having them available won’t be an issue.

Officials also said they expect administering the second doses to be a quicker process since it requires less paperwork and patients are already in the system.