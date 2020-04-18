Many in Raleigh experience outdoors with social distancing in mind

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN). — Friday nights in Raleigh look a lot different now in the time of social distancing and ‘non-essential’ businesses being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, people were sprinkled across Dorothea Dix Park playing games, flying kites and having picnics.

“It’s my wife’s birthday, so we wanted to do something with a little sense of normalcy. We have a little socially-distanced social going on,” said Kevin Yanushefski. “The outdoor spaces in Raleigh are second to none, so it’s really great we can be here right now.”

Jemaine Thomas and his wife were at the park flying a kite. It’s something he said he hasn’t done since he was a child.

“It’s nostalgic for sure. It brings back good memories,” said Thomas.

For the most part, groups could be seen practicing social distancing.

Kevin Yanushefski even wore a shirt requesting it.

“I do think it’s really important people are respectful of what’s needed to keep the pandemic in check, but it’s about finding that balance,” said Yanushefski.

Park-goers said there’s a need right now for fresh air, sunshine and a sense of community.

Across town, others kicked off the weekend with a sweet treat.

“Getting ice cream, just getting out of the house,” said Mike Harris.

Markers and pre-packed cups kept customers socially distanced at Fresh Local Ice Cream.

“You can’t eliminate all contact, so they’re doing a good job,” said Harris. “Everyone stay healthy and social distance.”

Although this is a tweaked version of normalcy, North Carolinians say it’s been eye-opening.

“What I’ve really taken away from this experience is how nice it is to be outside, how nice it is to do the simple things.” Yanushefski.

The Raleigh City Parks Department said it’s constantly reviewing and assessing the steps they’re taking regarding social distancing.

