Many in the Triangle out shopping at the last minute on Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether you forgot an ingredient for the Christmas meal or needed a last-minute gift Friday you certainly were not alone.

Parking lots were packed on the final day of shopping before Christmas.

From last-minute groceries to last-minute Christmas gifts, stores like Target, Wegmans and even the Crabtree Valley Mall saw lots of people out on Christmas Eve.

Andre Kearney came to the Crabtree Valley Mall hoping to get Christmas gifts for his kids.

“I’m always a last-minute shopper, every year, always,” said Kearney.

Over at Wegmans, shoppers like Charlene West were preparing for Christmas dinner.

“Today I plan on doing absolutely nothing and I knew that the stores would be crowded which — this wasn’t so bad — so I wanted to get out early,” said West.

Others like Pat Jordan were checking the final items off their Christmas list.

“I wanted to get fresh bread and a red velvet cake for Christmas, and I wanted to get it at the last minute so that’s why I fought the crowds,” said Jordan.

For those who happen to forget the milk or eggnog on Christmas Day stores like CVS and Walgreens plan to stay open to accommodate shoppers. Store hours vary by location.