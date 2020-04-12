Many in Triangle say thanks to heroes at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We all want to thank the heroes working in our hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some pictures were sent to CBS 17 on Saturday from WakeMed where doctors, nurses, cleaning crews and security officers are all working tirelessly.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

People in our community are showing their appreciation.

The staff has seen messages of thanks on the sidewalk, the front lawn and even in handwritten notes.

If you have a hero you’d like to honor send their name and picture to sendit@cbs17.com

More headlines from CBS17.com: