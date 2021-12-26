Many out shopping and returning items in Triangle on day after Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The day after Christmas had many people visiting stores in Raleigh Sunday.

The National Retail Federation predicts 65 percent of holiday shoppers are planning to shop the week after Christmas.

“We’re here to spend some money and some gift cards and we don’t care if it’s busy!” said Meg Myers.

She calls the day after Christmas her favorite time of the year. She got to the Crabtree Valley Mall early Sunday morning in hopes of checking out all the sales.

“I’m going to go to Lululemon because I have a gift card that I got from my grandma for Christmas,” said Cassie Myers.

Of those going shopping this week, 41 percent of people will take advantage of holiday deals and promotions while 23 percent plan to use gift cards.

Along with the after-Christmas sales comes plenty of post-Christmas returns.

The National Retail Federation predicts 15 percent of people will return items the week after Christmas.

“We just got here, trying to beat the rush and return a pair of Crocs and a hat and maybe do a little extra shopping,” said Kevin Hubal.

If you are looking for an after-Christmas deal, dealnews.com says some of the best items include holiday decor, clothing, and even video games.

“They have a lot of buy one, get one half off and I really like that so I looked out for that,” said Cassie Myers.

“It’s fun to get some stuff on sale like the calendars or my mom’s summer sausage after Christmas,” said Gwenyth Thomas.

Dealnews.com also says during this time you can find the best after-Christmas deals at stores like Target, Kohls and Nordstrom Rack.