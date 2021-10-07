Many questions, concerns remain more than a week after attempted carjacking at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine days after an attempted carjacking at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, RDU officials released a video and photo of the suspect. They said he was armed with a rifle when he tried to force his way into a woman’s car on the first level of the parking garage back on Sept. 28.

The video clip and photo are from a distance. Several CBS 17 employees took a closer look at it but couldn’t make out any significant details of the suspect.

CBS 17’s Amy Cutler went by the Airport Authority’s office to get more information.

Through a bell at the door, she explained why she was there.

The public information officer on the other end responded. “We’re not going to be providing any additional comments or granting interviews, just referring to the press release that was sent out.”

Cutler asked what their message would be to those with concerns.

“We’re not going to provide any additional information,” she responded.

A copy of the police report called the incident an armed robbery. Much of it, including the complaint statement and investigation of the scene, has been redacted.

The report said the woman had just put her luggage in her vehicle and had gotten into the driver’s seat when she came face-to-face with a rifle. She told police the suspect tried to take off with her inside but somehow stopped, got out, and fled.

“You don’t see any security. Look around. You just don’t see it,” said Richard Buhr, who had just landed at RDU.

CBS 17 showed him a photo of the suspect and asked if he could identify him.

“Not at 50 yards, no. I don’t think anybody can do that,” Buhr responded.

CBS 17 asked another woman, Sally Frodin, what she thought the photo was good for.

“No idea,” she said.

RDU Police are asking anyone with information on this attempted carjacking to give them a call at 919-840-7573.