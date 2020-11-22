Some traveling for Thanksgiving this year despite CDC recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC is recommending people not travel for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19, however many are still catching flights during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

On Friday, the TSA reported screening 1 million travelers at U.S. airports.

Elsa Torres flew in to Raleigh from the Dominican Republic, arriving to hugs and kisses from her waiting family Saturday. She’s one of many flying this holiday season.

She said both of her flights were completely full which was a little unsettling but she says the staff made sure things were safe and ran smoothly.

“There were a lot of walk throughs to make sure everyone was wearing their mask and they’ve been very helpful to make us feel as comfortable as possible,” said Torres.

Some of the changes made to keep travelers safe at the Raleigh International Airport include plexiglass shields around the airport, mask requirements, contactless boarding, sanitizing stations and safety signage.

Torres’ family says they are also worried about their loved one traveling back and forth during the pandemic, but feel it’s worth the family time as long as they gather in a safe way.

“It is very hard and difficult we were very worried but she’s taking precautions. Grandma is so happy she has the house decorated and everything it’s fantastic,” said Laura Mendez, a Raleigh resident.

If you are planning to gather with extended family health experts ask you to limit the number of people in the group and to do so outdoors, if possible.