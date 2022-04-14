RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As spring and summertime weather approach, many people across the Triangle can’t wait to sit back, relax and enjoy the outdoors from their front porches.

However, with the high demand from just a few lawn care services, some people may see a not-so-nice yard for a few months.

A lot of lawn care services can’t keep up with the high demand — with some already booked for all of summer 2022.

One of the main reasons for this is staffing shortages. CBS 17 called at least 15 lawn care companies Thursday and at least two of them said they’re having to work longer hours to get the job done.

Just My Style Landscaping was another company we reached out to who said in a voicemail they are “booked all of summer of 2022 and can’t accept new clients until August.”

Landscaping is essential to our communities and essential to our economy.

David Harris is the owner of D.H. Home Services which has been in business since 2019. Harris said although they are not completely booked up yet, they are currently booked for the next month or two for a few of their services.

“We are just coming off from COVID so, of course, people were sitting at home for a while, like you said, checking out their yards saying ‘I need this or that’,” Harris said. “We’re running about 12-hour days and having to work weekends just to keep up with the demand.”

He said the company only consists of him and two other people but if the demand is high he’ll look to hire more workers.

“If the demand keeps the way it is, we will have to hire somebody just to keep up with everything,” Harris said.

However, Terry Williams with Swurvacuts said it’s all about the manpower for his business.

“It’s kinda hard to keep up with all the clientele and customers that I already have and then with the new customers calling trying to get in it’s kinda hard to grab’em,” Williams said.

He said until he gets more workers they will have to keep declining new services.

“We have a few guys helping us but a lot of other guys just don’t want to work. The new ones that are calling we are having to turn them down because we don’t have enough guys to get the job done. And I don’t want to accept more jobs than I could handle,” Williams said.

Both Harris and Williams said now although gas prices are declining they still had to increase the cost of their services by at least 10 to 18 percent because of inflation.