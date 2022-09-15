RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is coming to the Triangle next week for a Great Gatsby-style gala being thrown by Wake County Republicans.

The Wake GOP announced the “Roaring 20s Gala” for Sept. 23 in Cary, with tickets for the event at the Embassy Suites going for $80 or $125 and tables costing $600 to $1,100.

The event is the same day former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Wilmington to support Ted Budd and what he called the “North Carolina Trump Ticket.”

The Georgia congresswoman has been one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters, embracing his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen and in the process becoming a celebrity of the Republican Party’s far-right fringe.

She has also promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19, comparing mask and vaccine mandates to “medical tyranny.”