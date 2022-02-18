Mask mandate in Wake County Schools to end ‘in the coming days,’ officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System’s district-wide mask mandate will be ending in the coming days, the district announced in a letter to families on Friday morning.

“Based upon the announcement Thursday from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, we anticipate face coverings will become optional in our schools in the coming days,” the letter reads. “The exact timing of the effective date has not yet been determined.”

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.

Cooper cited several reasons for his call to end the mandates, including vaccines, testing and the wide availability of PPE.

“In the early months when there was almost no PPE or testing and precious little vaccine or effective treatment, we put protections in place like mandatory masking and gathering limits that no doubt saved lives,” Cooper said.

He said living with the virus is a reality everyone must face.

“Some people, including me, will feel more comfortable wearing a mask when they are in crowds, for example. Parents might still want their children wearing a mask inside school,” he said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will update its overall guidance to shift away from masks and to vaccinations on March 7, according to Sec. Kody Kinsley.

As of Thursday, 71 percent of the adult population in North Carolina are fully vaccinated and about 51 percent of eligible adults have received their booster shot.

In the letter from WCPSS, district officials stressed the importance of vaccinations, calling them “the most effective tool against infections from COVID-19” and said they “encourage all students, staff and families to become fully vaccinated.”

The district said they have managed to offer in-person classes during much of the COVID-19 pandemic “due largely to the tremendous efforts of staff and families willing to follow the health guidance of state and local officials.”

Officials called this change “a new phase” for COVID-19.

“While the relaxed health guidelines do not mark the end of the pandemic, it does signal a new phase for this virus.”

At the end of the letter, the district once again highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and said that Wake County’s “high vaccination rate puts our district on solid footing once face coverings become optional.”

The full letter is provided below: