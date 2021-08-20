Mask mandate now in effect for 83% of Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County, along with five municipalities, now has a mask mandate in effect. The mandate began Friday at 7 a.m.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Matt Calabria signed an emergency declaration Wednesday afternoon to put the mandate in place.

Under Wake County’s State of Emergency, the mask mandate requires people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering when they’re inside public places such as grocery stores, restaurants and retail shops.

The mandate applies to the unincorporated areas of Wake County, as well as the towns of Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon.

The mayors or town councils in each of those municipalities indicated ahead of time that they would sign on to the county’s declaration.

The City of Raleigh and the Town of Cary already had mask mandates in place. Raleigh’s went into effect on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. and Cary’s began on Wednesday.

A total of 83 percent of the county is now covered by mask mandates. Apex, Holly Springs, Wake Forest, Wendell and Fuquay-Varina are not participating in the countywide mandate. These five municipalities have made masks optional.

“The virus is surging through our community, and it’s our responsibility to take appropriate steps to protect public health and safety,” said Calabria. “Science shows wearing a mask reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, making it one of our greatest weapons in the fight against this harmful virus. Prompt action now will prevent the need for further restrictions and enable us to beat the virus more quickly.”

In addition to wearing masks, Wake County Public Health strongly encourages residents to get vaccinated.