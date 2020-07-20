Mask requirements begin at many NC stores starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers will soon be required to wear a face mask at many of their favorite stores.

One of the places shoppers will notice that change is at Walmart.

Employees will be stationed at store entrances beginning Monday to remind customers of the mask requirement and to work with people who arrive without a mask.

Starting Monday, major chains including Walmart and CVS will require a face mask while shopping in their stores. Safety guideline signs are helping customers get adjusted early.

“I think it’s a good cause. I think everyone should’ve been wearing a mask and this should’ve been in effect, but I mean at least we’re getting a handle on it and it’s happening,” said Carl Vance, a Raleigh resident.

Target is not too far behind — their mandatory face mask policy takes effect August 1.

Places like Starbucks and Best Buy enacted the requirement at their businesses earlier this month.

Some say it’s odd to see the new safety procedures at stores, but said they think it’s ultimately for the best.

“We just don’t want to get our children and the old people and people with weak immune systems sick, and want to try to prevent the spread of it,” said Crystal Chrisp, a Butner resident.

Officials say they know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. So “health ambassadors” with specialized training will be on hand at Walmart to help deal with those exceptions, store officials said.

