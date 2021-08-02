Mask-wearing mixed while indoors in Triangle as COVID-19 cases increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors in Wake County, and all counties where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

At Sunday afternoon’s Harlem Globetrotters show at PNC Arena, masks were recommended, but not required for fans. A spokesperson for PNC Arena said the decision was made based on current state and local guidelines.

Mask wearing was mixed at the arena, and CBS 17 noticed many fans were not wearing masks while in their seats. The arena was not at full capacity.

Katie Boyd said that made her feel more comfortable not wearing a mask.

“We were kind of glad at the low numbers so that we didn’t feel as, I guess, in danger of potentially picking something up,” Boyd said.

Jeannette Taylor and her daughter are not fully vaccinated and did wear masks. She said she wished there was a mask requirement or social distancing measure in place at the arena.

“The virus is still around, and we’re not fully vaccinated yet, so we’re gonna take those precautions until we completely are,” Taylor said.

Masks are required for staff at PNC Arena.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper recommended businesses follow the new CDC guidelines, but did not reinstate any mask mandates for businesses.

Samantha Cinelli, owner of Vivo Ristorante, said that is why they are not requiring masks at the restaurant.

“We always want to do what is required of us,” Cinelli said. “We’re always gonna follow that, we support whatever’s required of us, but until then we’re just doing what we need to do.”

Cinelli said she’ll wear one if a customer requests it, but so far she said no customers voiced an issue with masks being optional.

When masks were required she said it was sometimes difficult to enforce.

“It’s hard to enforce it with customers when it’s a requirement and some people don’t want to have to wear it and you have to ask them to,” Cinelli said. “Sometimes they’ll want to get political about it and you just want to tell them, ‘look we’re just doing what’s required of us, you know we’re all in this together’.”