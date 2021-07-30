Masks required indoors at all Wake County facilities for employees and public

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in North Carolina, masks will now be required indoors at all Wake County facilities for employees and the public, regardless of vaccination status, officials announced.

The mask requirement goes into effect on Monday at all Wake County facilities.

Anyone from the public who wants to enter county buildings can bring a mask or they will be provided one, officials said.

During a press conference on Friday, officials said more than 70 percent of adults in Wake County have been vaccinated, but cases are continuing to increase.

Officials said the updated mask policy is to change the trajectory of the virus.

On Tuesday, the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Several local governments have changed masks policies this week.

Beginning Thursday, Cumberland County will require masks in all county government buildings, regardless of vaccination status, County Manager Amy Cannon said on Wednesday night.

Additionally, anyone entering Durham City Hall will be required to wear a mask beginning Monday, according to Mayor Steve Schewel.

Johnston County has not made an announcement regarding masks and Chatham County said it is not contemplating reinstating indoor masks requirements at this time.

Both counties have high transmission and substantial transmission, respectively.