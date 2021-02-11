Mass vaccination clinic underway at Raleigh’s PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of cars lined up Thursday for Wake County’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site.

PNC Arena is hosting a mass vaccination clinic on Thursday and Saturday in coordination with Wake County Public Health.

This is the county’s third mass vaccination site.

Health care workers and those 65 and older were eligible for the appointment-only vaccine clinic at PNC Arena.

Those who were able receive their first dose on Thursday could schedule their second dose as well.

The county’s waitlist has received more than 94,000 requests since mid-January.

Diane Seward said she signed up for a vaccine through multiple providers in hopes she could receive one.

“I did so eventually, maybe I could get a shot,” Seward said.

A total of 2,100 doses were available on Thursday.

Wake County Public Health and the PNC Arena also partnered with WakeMed Health and Hospitals, UNC REX Healthcare, and Duke Raleigh Hospital for the clinic.

All appointments for Thursday and Saturday are full.