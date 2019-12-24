Massive Apex Christmas lights display attracts many, causing traffic concerns

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — On 12 acres off of Holt Road in Apex, you’d find a great glow of holiday cheer.

“This is beautiful,” Noah Yoder said.

The bright festive lights of the holiday season are a tradition for the Apex household, whose display is attracting a lot of attention. The setup includes a reindeer flying high, Santas on the ground and everything in between.

“I’d say either the Santa on the lake or some of the Nutcracker references on the way in are really amazing,” Adam Cribbs said. “We make it clear to our daughter that it’s all downhill after this one.”

Monday, the display brought in visitors from near and far.

“I’m from Florida,” Nancy Lopiccolo said. “I grew up in Brooklyn, and we had Christmas lights in Brooklyn, but nothing like this.”

The lights are also pulling in some major traffic. So much so that Wake County deputies asked the homeowner to turn off the display for about an hour to help with traffic.

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told CBS 17 they got a call this past weekend about traffic issues around the neighborhood.

When they arrived, deputies reported seeing up to 100 cars in the area.

“I think for short amounts of time, it makes sense to keep traffic moving. But, for the prime hours like this, no reason to turn it off,” Cribbs said.

Monday night, the lights were back on and bright. For some, its sights putting the stamp on their holiday season.

“It gives you the Christmas spirit,” Lopiccolo said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Apex Police is helping with addressing traffic issues.

The homeowner said the display will be opening at 5:30 p.m. for Christmas Eve. Its last day for the season will be Thursday, Dec. 26.

