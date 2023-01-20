RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh.

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from the complex.

It is unknown if anyone is injured or displaced. CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh fire officials and is waiting to hear back.

The fire was reported under control shortly before 10:45 p.m.