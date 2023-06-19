RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was home when a large fire damaged a home Sunday morning north of Raleigh, officials said.
At about 7 a.m., fire and EMS crews were called to the 10500 block of Ray Road off Norwood Road in Raleigh in reference to a fire.
Durham Highway Fire Department responded to the blaze and at first were locked out of the property by a gate, fire officials said.
“After gaining entry through a locked gate they split crews and simultaneously initiated fire attack and cut a ventilation hole in the roof,” Durham Highway Fire Department officials said.
There were no injuries.
A CBS 17 journalist at the scene said there were about seven fire trucks and more than a dozen firefighters at the house.
Other crews who responded included Durham Fire Department, Northern Wake Fire Department, Wake County EMS and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.