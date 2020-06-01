Mayor calls Raleigh violence stemming from protests ‘heartbreaking and devastating’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot, a dozen protesters were arrested, and five Raleigh police officers were sent to the hospital after protests turned violent in Raleigh overnight Saturday.

The peaceful protest in Raleigh turned volatile within moments. Looters smashed windows and set fires.

“Last night was both heartbreaking and devastating,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “We must continue to come together without the threat of violence if we truly want to find common ground.”

Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the turmoil on Sunday.

City leaders asked for a state of an emergency so they can implement a curfew if needed. They said the protest stayed peaceful for about two hours before turning violent.

Several people on social media claim police initiated the destruction by throwing tear gas for no reason.

“It was not until after the crowd began to throw bottles and rocks at officers that the Raleigh Police Department escalated their response,” Deck-Brown said.

CBS 17 asked where she and the mayor were Saturday night.

“Just because you didn’t see me out here doesn’t mean that my work and my effort as the leader of the Raleigh Police Department was not present in many ways,” Deck-Brown said.

She wouldn’t go into detail, but she said they had a strategy in place going into Sunday night.

“When you have more people on the ground than you do officers, we have to be wise and strategic as to how we deploy them at that time,” Deck-Brown said.

Deck-Brown said they acknowledge the history of policing but said the conversation can’t end there.

“We have to own that word ‘accountability,’ and it’s on both sides of that coin,” the chief said.

Raleigh police said they expect more arrests from Saturday night’s violence as investigators work to track down suspects. Deck-Brown said some already in custody are from Raleigh while others are from out of state.

All of the injured police officers have been released from the hospital.

