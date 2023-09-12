RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders throughout Wake County were honored at the Raleigh Chamber’s annual First Responder appreciation breakfast Tuesday morning.

“We couldn’t do our jobs without first responders, you’re at the cornerstone of our businesses, but businesses aside, you’re at the cornerstone of our society,” said Kristi O’Connor of CPI Securty.

Speakers at the event said the Wake County community could not function without first responders answering every call they get.

“In a world that is ever changing, at times that are unpredictable, our first responders are ones who find calm in the middle of chaos, they run toward danger,” added Eddie Buffaloe Fr. of the county’s Department of Public Safety.

While Governor Roy Cooper could not attend the event, he thanked police officers, fire officials and other first responders in a special video message.

“North Carolina is a stronger and safer place for our families and our communities because of you, thank you for your commitment, your courage, and your dedication,” Gov. Cooper said.

Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin also personally thanked the men and women there as she made a proclamation, naming Sept. 12, 2023 First Responder Appreciation Day in Raleigh.