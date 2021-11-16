Meal problems expected to continue at 15 Wake County schools Wednesday, officials warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than 30 Wake County schools were warned of Tuesday meal problems, more than a dozen schools are expected to have similar problems again Wednesday because of short staffing, school officials said.

The announcement Tuesday night comes just hours after Wake County school leaders unanimously approved $3,750 in bonuses for employees and a raise for substitute teachers.

Cafeteria workers had a planned “sick out” Tuesday and that will apparently continue at some schools Wednesday.

Families are warned that students should bring their own food to school Wednesday. School officials said that food will be available, but students who bring their own will “reduce the challenge” of short staffing.

“We do not need food,” the announcement said.

Here is the list of schools impacted on Wednesday: