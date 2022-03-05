HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – The future of food delivery is expanding. From personal pizzas to coffee, all of it can be delivered by drone to certain households in Holly Springs.

Drone company Flytrex partners with Causey Aviation to deliver food in Raeford, Fayetteville, and Holly Springs. It’s part of a partnership with NCDOT.

When the Holly Springs’ operation began in October there was one restaurant option, now there are more than a dozen businesses to choose from on the Flytrex app.

Flytrex Regional Operations Manager Mike Ciampa said they’ve seen an uptick in orders in 2022.

“Last year we did over 12,000 items delivered, and already in this first quarter we’re looking to beat that,” Ciampa said.

According to Causey Aviation, the drones that launch from Holly Springs Towne Center can reach more than 1,000 homes in the area.

“As far as neighborhoods and expanding within the one-mile radius, we’ve got the majority of houses in here, but some of that is a little bit delayed,” Ciampa said. “We’re actually kind of already meeting our own demand, so there are a few neighborhoods that we want to add that we’re kind of waiting on right now until we have the proper staffing and enough drones here to meet that demand.”

Ciampa said around December the Holly Springs location received FAA approval to increase its range to one nautical mile like other North Carolina locations.



CBS 17 tested the program, ordering food to Ting Park, one of two public dropoff points.

The total time of the order was just under one hour, but the time from when the drone took off to touching down was roughly two minutes.

Ciampa said they look to do deliveries in under one hour, and ideally less than half an hour.

He said they’re hoping to add 2-3 more locations in Central North Carolina by summer.

According to a spokesperson for NCDOT, Causey Aviation is the only drone delivery company to operate in North Carolina. Meanwhile, on the retail side, three companies (UPS Flight Forward, Zipline and Volansi) use drones for medical package delivery.