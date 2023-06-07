Meals on Wheels in Wake County is unable to deliver on Wednesday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Meals on Wheels Wake County is unable to deliver hot meals on Wednesday.

They say a water main break occurred on the Dix Park Campus in Raleigh where the building is housed, affecting services.

On Monday a sign was posted to the door telling people they were unable to prepare meals because of the lack of water.

Inside the building kitchen workers remained busy packaging backup meals just in case the water main break lasts longer than 24 hours.

“We had not expected to have a water main break that interrupted water service to our building,” said Executive Director, Alan Winstead.

A spokesperson with Dix Pak sent CBS 17 this statement:

The Department of Health of Human Services (DHHS) operates out of the majority of building on the campus currently. City of Raleigh and DHHS staff were informed of a water main break on the East side of campus early this morning, which is causing low water pressure. City and DHHS operations on campus are moving forward as normal. Dix Pak

Meals on Wheels Wake County Executive Director, Alan Winstead, says although it impacted hot meals, it’s not affecting operations as a whole.

“Not all of our program was impacted. We were able to serve lunches at our 10 friendship cafes where people are coming there to eat so they’re offsite so we’re able to accommodate them,” he said. “We also deliver some frozen meals…five frozen meals in one box so we were able to deliver those today.”

They say they hope to get back to serving hot meals on Thursday.