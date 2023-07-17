RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two local organizations are making sure seniors get the food they need and that they’re still making friends and staying social.

Senior healthcare organization Home Instead is partnering with Meals on Wheels Wake County to travel around, feed seniors and talk with them. It comes as the U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory declaring loneliness and social isolation as an epidemic.

There’s somebody knocking on their door saying hi to them, talking to them, finding out how their weekend went,” said Alan Winstead with Meals On Wheels.

CBS 17 followed the organizations as they delivered a meal to Linda Phillips of Raleigh. Linda tells CBS 17 she doesn’t get a lot of company so she appreciates the daily visit.

“I ask them how they are and all of that,” Phillips said.

Meals on Wheels Wake County says it delivers around 1,500 meals each weekday.