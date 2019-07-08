Mechanical problem leads to emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Delta flight had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday afternoon, airport officials said.
The flight was headed from Atlanta to Baltimore when it experienced a mechanical problem, officials said.
The flight landed without incident and all 154 on board is OK. It is being inspected, officials said.
CBS 17 will update this story if more information is released.
More from CBS17.com:
- VIDEO: Michelle Obama talks relationships, time in the White House and what she tells her daughters
- Actor Cameron Boyce died from seizure linked to epilepsy
- Uncovering and discovering pieces of Judaic history
- Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
- Rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now