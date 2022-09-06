WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A “medical crisis on campus” at Wendell Middle School led administrators to send all students home early Tuesday morning.

Parents were sent an urgent message from the school, announcing the early dismissal at 10:45 a.m.

“School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements have been made for everyone to get home safely,” the statement said.

School buses were providing transportation home for students who ride by bus. Parents also may pick up their children.

All after-school activities were cancelled and no further information about the medical crisis has been shared yet.

A Wake County Public School System spokesperson told CBS 17 no further details are able to be shared at approximately 11 a.m.

This is a developing story.