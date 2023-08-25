RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 member isn’t your typical dog– he’s the agency’s first therapy dog.

The sheriff’s office said Winston, a 1-year-old standard poodle, is an addition to the agency’s Peer Support Team.

The sheriff’s office said a local family donated Winston and “he is ready to serve with lots of cuddles and pets.”

K-9 Winston. (Wake County Sheriff’s Office)

He will enhance the ability to reduce the effects of acute and cumulative stress that comes with the job of a first responder and other public safety professionals.

“We are excited to welcome him to our team to enhance our response and care for our employees, their families, and members of the greater community that have experienced or are on the scene of traumatic events,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post. “Winston is here to provide comfort and support.”