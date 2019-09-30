Melbourne Road bridge set to close as I-440 improvement plan ramps up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Melbourne Road bridge closed Monday morning and will stay closed for a year while it’s replaced.

The closure is all part of the $475 million Interstate-440 improvement plan that will see the roadway widened from Cary to Raleigh.

The Melbourne Road overpass connects neighborhoods around Powell and Schaub drives to Interstate-440 and the Avent Ferry Road-Athens Drive area of Southwest Raleigh.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said traffic impacts will be low and impact residents living along Melbourne Road.

Drivers should be aware that I-440 will be closed in both directions for five nights starting Oct. 7.

Lanes will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. to accommodate the safe demolition of the bridge.

During those nightly closures, traffic will be forced to detour off I-440. Eastbound traffic will exit the Raleigh Beltline at Jones Franklin Road and follow a detour to Western Boulevard back to the Beltline. Westbound drivers will take the Western Boulevard exit and turn left on Jones Franklin to get back to I-440.

Melbourne Road detour:

Westbound Traffic: Continue west on Kiplan Drive, turn right onto Athens Drive, continue on Athens Drive, turn right onto Jones Franklin Road, continue on Jones Franklin Road, turn right onto Western Boulevard, continue on Western Boulevard, turn right onto Powell Drive to re-access Melbourne Road.

Eastbound Traffic: Continue on Powell Drive, turn left onto Western Boulevard, continue on Western Boulevard, turn left onto Jones Franklin Road, continue on Jones Franklin Road, turn left onto Athens Drive, continue on Athens Drive, turn left onto Kaplan Drive to re-access Melbourne Road.

