Member of Cary elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An individual associated with a Cary elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s principal.

Alston Ridge Elementary School principal Niko Schutte notified parents and employees of the positive case in a letter Thursday.

The individual was last on the school’s campus on Oct. 23.

School officials did not specify if it was a student or staff member but says they are working with county health officials to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the person.