APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call regarding a fall victim sent police to an Apex home where a member of a roofing crew fell and later died.

Police said the fall, that appears to be an accident, took place in the 100 block of Langshire Court around 4:20 p.m.

The man, a 35-year-old from Willow Springs, had been working with a crew before the fall that sent him to the hospital.

Police said the man succumbed to his injuries and no information on his identity has been released.

This fall is part of an ongoing investigation by Apex police, but no information has indicated foul play, officers said.