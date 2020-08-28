Memorial bike ride planned for man who died after being attacked on Raleigh greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A memorial bike ride is planned for Chauncey “Chip” Weinkoop Depew, Jr., who died after being attacked on a Raleigh greenway.

Chauncey “Chip” Weinkoop Depew Jr. in a photo from his family.

The bike ride will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Dorothea Dix Park. Event organizers ask that cyclists meet 15 minutes early at the Citrix Bike Rental rack at the entrance of the parking lot.

Depew was found badly hurt along the Walnut Creek Trail near the interchange of S. Saunders Street and Interstate-40 around noon on August 20, police said.

Raleigh police said someone attacked Depew as he was riding his Kona Trail Bike.

He later died at the hospital.

Depew’s family released a statement that said he was an avid sportsman and had recently become a grandfather.

“He found peace in solitude, keeping mostly to himself and his immediate family. In sum, he lived a quiet and uncomplicated life,” the statement said. “For these reasons, our family is unable to comprehend this random act of violence in the town we have called home for nearly 30 years.”

Depew’s family is asking for anyone with information on the assault to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

“Please help us keep our city safe and assist in preventing this senseless violence from occurring again. We also ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this difficult time,” Depew’s family said.

Depew’s neighbors described him as a “super nice guy,” saying he’d frequently chat with them and recently shared the news of his new grandchild.

For more details on the event, click here.