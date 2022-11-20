RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small memorial now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

It’s set up at a tree near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough St., where police said the truck pulling the float lost control of the brakes.

Members of the community surrounded the tree with bouquets of flowers, honoring the young dancer.

(Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

The girl was part of the parade in which the dancers with CC & Co. Dance Complex performed.

A small memorial also stands outside the dance school.

(Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

Flowers have also been placed at the door of CC and Co Dance, the group where the young girl danced. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/nr7qjjcslW — Lillian Donahue (@LillianDonahue) November 20, 2022

