RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family is in mourning just one day after Mother’s Day.

Five bright yellow, smiley face balloons float above the black pavement of Raleigh’s Poole Road.

It’s a growing memorial on the sidewalk after a joyride turned deadly.

The Raleigh Police Department said 36-year-old Keevin Epps was driving an ATV Sunday night, with 18-year-old Jayah Jackson as the rear passenger.

Friends told CBS 17 Epps was Jackson’s uncle.

Investigators said Epps drove into a car driven by 24-year-old Taylor Williams.

Epps and Jackson were thrown from the ATV and died.

Williams was cited for not stopping at a stop sign, and for two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

North Carolina law does not permit ATVs on public highways and roads, unless riders merely need to cross the street to get to another part of a trail. Helmets and eye protection are also required at all times.

There’s a good reason for these rules.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance reports three people died in ATV crashes in 2020.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission rated North Carolina as the ninth state in the country for the highest number of ATV-related crashes.

The government group even launched a campaign on its website, urging people to think twice before taking ATVs on the road.

Recently, more and more riders seem to be taking ATVs on highways.

On May 7, the Nash County Sherrif’s Office announced they would be cracking down on people cruising on ATVs along US-64.

In August, Durham law enforcement struggled with ATV riders on their streets.

The case remains under investigation.