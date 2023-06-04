RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people embarked on a memorial ride to honor fallen Wake County K-9 Santos.

Santos was accidentally shot and killed last month by a Knightdale police officer while they were looking for a suspect.

Sunday’s ride was 12 miles long, starting at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School and ending in the Kickback Jack’s and Big Lots parking lot on U.S. 70. Operation Fly Our Flag president Nathan Sheppard tells CBS 17 these rides can be emotional.

“It never gets easier because it’s a memorial ride and it’s for a loss and there’s still a lot of hurt,” Sheppard said.

We heard from riders who wanted to find a way to honor Santos.

“It broke my heart and I really just wanted to come to show some support and say ‘hey, thank you for what you do, sorry for your loss and, you know, we all stand behind you,” said rider William Lafferty.

A few Wake County deputies also took part in the ride but declined interviews.